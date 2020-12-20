Larry Howard Layton, 80, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away Dec. 10,2 020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born June 30, 1940 in Long Branch, NJ to William and Edna (Keller) Layton. He was married to Barbara (Weber). They had two children, Sharon (Mike) Barnhill, LaSalle, CO, and Lawrence (Renee) Layton, Greeley, CO. They divorced ,and he married Peggy (Macneal). Larry and Peggy were married for 42 years.
Larry retired from Qwest Communications after 36 years as a Central Office Technician. After retirement, Larry and Peggy started L&P Services, a lawn maintenance company. They sold that company and went to work at Pelican Lakes Golf and Country Club on the ground maintenance crew. Larry enjoyed snowmobiling in the Colorado mountains and playing golf. After moving to Arizona, he continued to golf and volunteer his services at the Sahuarita Food Bank. He was an avid woodworker and handyman. He was a member of Elks Lodge #2592.
Larry is survived by his wife Peggy, his children and three grandchildren, Derek Lara, JD Layton and Jordan Layton, all of Greeley, CO, and his brother William Layton of Peyton, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Stanley “Joe” Layton and Thomas Layton.
At Larry's request, services will be private at a later date. J Warren Funeral Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Layton requested donations to the Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629, or a charity of your choice.