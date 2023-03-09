64078e30557d7.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Larry E. Klapmeier

Larry E. Klapmeier passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Green Valley at the age of 88.

Larry was born April 23, 1934, the second son of Elmer and Myrtle Klapmeier. Growing up in Mora, Minnesota, he graduated from Mora High School in 1952. His father was an entrepreneur in the dairy processing equipment industry and traveled extensively in various consulting capacities for private industry and US Trade Missions.

