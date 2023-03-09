Larry E. Klapmeier passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Green Valley at the age of 88.
Larry was born April 23, 1934, the second son of Elmer and Myrtle Klapmeier. Growing up in Mora, Minnesota, he graduated from Mora High School in 1952. His father was an entrepreneur in the dairy processing equipment industry and traveled extensively in various consulting capacities for private industry and US Trade Missions.
After leaving Mora, Larry attended St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota. Known as “a bit of a rebel,” he regularly questioned traditional views. He enjoyed making people laugh. These traits would prove valuable in his later life as an entrepreneur and parent.
While at St. Olaf, Larry met Carol Fickett. They married in May, 1956 and they honeymooned with an eight-week trip hitchhiking through 10 different European countries. His sense of adventure and love of travel continued for his entire life. With this trip Carol nominated Larry for membership in the Society of Relatively Handsome Husbands and Chairman of the Occasionally Annoying Subcommittee.
After spending several years in church administration and youth programs, Larry and Carol started Pine Acres Retirement Center in DeKalb, Illinois in 1964. As the business grew, facilities were added in Geneva and St. Charles, both in Illinois. Larry was active with several regional and national health care associations. In all of his health care work, Larry looked for better ways to provide service, regularly challenging previously accepted methods.
Similarly, as a father, Larry challenged and motivated his children to know themselves, be responsive to their communities, and be willing to work hard to achieve their goals. He would question their plans and then he would support their decisions.
In 1984 Larry and Carol sold their facilities to a Chicago-based hospital organization. In semi-retirement they moved to their farm in the Sauk Prairie area of Wisconsin. Larry was involved in local and regional organizations including the Sauk Prairie Hospital Foundation, the Wisconsin Lung Association, the Milwaukee Public Museum, Kiwanis International, Frank Lloyd Wright preservation projects and others.
From their Wisconsin home and later from Green Valley, Larry and Carol continued their travel adventures, literally traveling the world, near and far. With grandchildren they visited all 50 state capitals. Their travels included the North Pole via Russian icebreaker, New Zealand to Norway, Caribbean and Mediterranean waters, Tibet, Easter Island, Antarctica and many others. In 66 years of marriage Larry and Carol visited all seven continents, over 80 countries, and numerous World Heritage sites.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol, Ernest (Debra), Alan (Sara), Dale (Patty), Patti Klapmeier- Zenaty, Judy (Michael) Robbins, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
