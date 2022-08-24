LANCE R. BARKER

Lance Richard Barker died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Despite this disease, he had a full and rich life. Lance was born on March 29, 1938 in Sidney, Nebraska. His parents, Ross and Doris Barker, had him baptized on Palm Sunday of that year at Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney, where in 1969 he was ordained into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament of the Presbyterian Church. He attributed his life-long interest in theology to the open mindedness of his Sunday school teachers and to the encouragement of his public school teachers to pursue a life of teaching and research.

Lance graduated from Sidney High School (1956), from the University of Wyoming (1960), San Francisco Theological Seminary (1964), and The Divinity School at the University of Chicago where he earned a Ph.D. (1976). From 1970 to his retirement in 2000 Lance taught at United Seminary of the Twin Cities. He was the first person at United to be appointed to an endowed faculty chair: The Schilling Professor of Church and Economic Life..

