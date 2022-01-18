If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
LaMar D. Driggs, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 at the age of 74 with his wife by his side. He was born in Provo, UT and raised in American Fork, UT.
He was a successful businessman and owned LeMar’s nightclub in Provo, UT for many years before he sold it in 1999.
After he retired, he split his time between Hobble Creek, UT and Southern AZ. He became a full-time resident in Green Valley, AZ in 2012 where he pursued his passion for golf. He enjoyed working for the local golf courses which allowed him to golf with buddies on his days off. He achieved three golf milestones that he was extremely proud of: a double eagle, a hole in one and shot a 72 to match his age. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats - Bear Down Arizona!
He made friends easily and had many. His outgoing personality earned him the 2019 Tubac Golf Resort Employee of the Year.
LaMar is predeceased in death by his parents, Forrest and Martha Driggs and his son, Bo Driggs. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debra; his siblings Merlin, Stan and his sister Beverly Cormani; his son Shane and wife Sarelle, his daughter Shannon Nicholls and husband Scott, his son Ryan; and his daughter Cassidy Baum and husband Jake. He had many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
