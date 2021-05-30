LAINE “LAINIE” MARIE VAN HOOZEN
Lainie passed away on May 6, 2021 while recovering from heart valve replacement surgery. She was a full-time resident of Green Valley for five years and, the previous five winters, a “snowbird” at Desert Trails RV Park in Tucson.
On May 23, 1953, Lainie was born in Seattle to Eloise Thomas (deceased) and raised in Redwood City, CA. After graduating from Cañada College, she became a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked in Stanford Hospital’s NICU when she married Ronald “Ron” Guire in 1980. They lived in Stockton and later Santa Rosa, CA, where she was a phlebotomist at the county hospital. After moving to Maple Valley, WA, she worked at Virginia Mason Hospital. Ron passed away in 1999.
Lainie and I — Allen — met in 2001 through WidowNet, an online grief support group, for a Caribbean cruise, and married in 2002. We enjoyed many more cruises, and RVing with our doggie, Lily. Simply stated, Lainie saved me. We shared twenty years filled with love, laughter, and life; she was my best friend.
After moving to Missoula, MT, in 2003, Lainie became a hospice volunteer. She enjoyed quilting and participated in quilting shows and retreats. Here, she made and donated masks and materials to several organizations during the pandemic. She was empathetic, compassionate, and, as self-ascribed, “I am a strong woman.”
Lainie loved all that nature offered, especially the redwood forest, Mt. Rainier, Missoula’s mountains and rivers, and the desert in bloom. She enjoyed The Farmer’s Market, The Amigas Club, The Valley Voices, her “full-timers” book club, The Desert Museum, Tumacácori Mission, Elephant Head, Madera Canyon, and Mount Lemmon.
Lainie often said she would have loved being a background singer for a rock band, especially The Eagles. Here, she joined The Valley Voices and sang several times at the Friends In Deed social hour. She loved visiting with the attendees. She had planned to volunteer there.
Following her wishes, there will not be a funeral or other public remembrance service. I request privacy and suggest memorial donations to Friends In Deed.