L. Keith Butler, 77, of Petal, Mississippi, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Butler was restaurant owner in Green Valley, AZ. He liked to go camping, fishing, and spending time with people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret Butler; a daughter, JoAnn Taylor; and his brother, Joe Butler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Butler; his three children, Stuart Love (Gail), Bill Love, and Barbara Wall (Monte); fifteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his sister-in-law, Glenda Butler.
The family would like to thank all of Mr. Butler’s nurses and caretakers, for their care and compassion.