L. Gordon Smith, age 95, of Northfield, MN, formerly of St. Peter and Montevideo, passed away 2/9/2021.
Survivors include 5 daughters and their spouses: Karen Louise Ferrington of Hackensack, MN, Susan Jane Fox of Northfield, Deborah Jean Becker (David) of Northfield, Judith Allison Blaisdell (Joel) of Plano, Texas, Caroline Esther Smith (Craig Petersen) of Northfield; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Interment with Military Honors will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Montevideo, at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Minnesota Historical Society, Union Presbyterian Church in St. Peter, or the Northfield Retirement Community Chapel Fund.