Kristine E. Love-Van Belleghem passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. Kris was born on May 30, 1949 to Geneva and Albert Love in South Bend, IN. She graduated from South Bend Central High School. She was employed at Memorial Hospital for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Van Belleghem, her parents and older sister Karen. She is survived by her brother James Love (Suzanne) and sister Beverly Pryor, both of Green Valley. She is also survived by two nieces and five nephews.
Kris enjoyed singing in The Peaks choir, playing cards and word puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her special friend Ed Manning, and her cat.
A Celebration of Life will be held in South Bend, IN at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Paws Patrol Animal Rescue, 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614