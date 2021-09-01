KLAUS BUEHRING Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Klaus Buehring, age 90, passed away August 27, 2021 in Green Valley. Born in Quakenbrueck, Germany, he had resided in Green Valley for 33 years. There will be no service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Klaus Buehring Pass Away Germany MOST POPULAR Sahuarita Library opens next Tuesday Report tracks water during July flooding events on Abrego We're bugged: All that monsoon rain brought insects Weaver leaving GVR, Green Valley New hires, promotions in Pima County now required to get COVID-19 vaccine What's going up near Panda Express in Sahuarita? Young golfer has a great outing in Las Vegas event Mustangs drop season-opener in Thatcher She's the boss: At 93, McDonald's first female manager celebrates GV edging closer to its first craft brewery View More National National Entertainment Lady Gaga announces Westfield global live-stream experience Entertainment Kanye West wanted real house at Donda event Entertainment Will Smith unveils Jabari Banks as Bel-Air star Entertainment Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to react to Scott Disick's alleged diss Local Offer southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com