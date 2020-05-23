Kimberly S, Brothers, 48, Groton, N.Y., is now at eternal rest having passed in her sleep on April 17, 2020. Born September 24, 1971, in Johnson City, N.Y., she was the daughter of Delores "Dee" Brothers of Green Valley and the late Vernon Brothers.
While attending Ithaca High School and attaining her cosmetology license, she worked at Wegman's Bakery. She then worked for Regis and JC Penney salons. Kim also worked for Borg Warner Automotive as a machinist while studying for her RN degree at TC3 (2012). Most recently she was 3rd shift Nursing supervisor at Oak Hill Manor Retirement Home in Ithaca. Kim was loved by patients and colleagues alike. She positively touched the lives of all she met and her kindness can never be replaced.
In addition to her mother, Kim is survived by her dependent son, Dillon, and her devoted and loving life partner, Clint Batchelor, as well as an uncle, aunts, cousins and her precious fur babies.
Kim was an astonishing woman who sincerely cared for her family, friends and patients. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will be held in our hearts forever with loving memories. Online condolences may be made by visiting