KENNETH WILEY

Ken Wiley, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of June 22, 2020. His wife was by his side.
Ken was born in Keya Paha County, NE to Fred and Mildred Wiley. He spent his childhood living on farms in rural northwest Nebraska. He graduated from Rock County High School in 1949. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was an Aviation Electrician First Class E6. He often said being in the U.S. Navy was a life changer for him.
He married the love of his life, Sonja Anderson, in 1958. They had almost 62 years together. They had 3 daughters, Sybil Lee in 1959, Debra Lynn in 1960 and Terri Anne in 1961.
He spent 16 years with Honeywell as a field engineer in the computer division. He received accolades for his expertise in solving computer hardware problems. During that time the family lived in Boston, Minneapolis and Omaha. He ended his working career at Calmark Mailing Services in Chicago where he was the manager of the Electronics Division.
Ken and Sonja had 19 marvelous years of retirement in Newport, OR and in 2013 moved full time to Green Valley, AZ after being rainbirds for 6 years. As in other places, they acclimated into the community quickly. During their retirement years they delighted in traveling to all 50 states and Europe. Ken and Sonja had many friends and took pleasure in entertaining, wherever they lived.
Ken took up golf in his later years and had a great time playing golf with Sonja and friends. He and Sonja were active in the churches they joined in Oak Lawn, IL; Newport, OR and Green Valley, AZ. They enjoyed ushering for many years for the Newport OR Symphony. While in Newport, Ken also volunteered for the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport Hospital, and was treasurer for their Condo HOA for many years. In Green Valley, he was a member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church, a member of the American Legion and the Country Club of Green Valley.
Ken was known for his dry sense of humor, which he never lost.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Sybil, brother John and sister-in-law Judy Wiley, brother Fred Wiley Jr., sister Carol Wiley Croghan and brother-in-law Don Croghan and sister Mary Wiley Grunke. He is survived by wife Sonja, daughters Debra (Jim) Tiller, Terri (Eric) Roper, grandson Oliver Roper, brother Jim (Mary Lou) Wiley, sister Bonnie (Elwood) Wobken and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He loved his family very much.
The family wishes to thank Arista Hospice, specifically Tracy, Crystal and Carmen for their caring and support. He was loved by many and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church at a later date.