Kenneth Walter Riggs, 44, of Sahuarita, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020. Kenny was born in Tucson, AZ on March 19, 1975 to Walter D. Riggs and Eleanor B. Riggs. He was raised in Tucson but later made his life in Sahuarita.
Kenny enjoyed fishing, camping, and mechanical work. He enjoyed his life on the ranch as much as his father and grandfather did. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter T. and Anna Macdonald Riggs, parents Walter D. and Eleanor B. Wardle Riggs. He is survived by his son Walter Donald Riggs II of Chino Valley, AZ; sisters Kimberly B. Friesen of Round Rock, TX, Kathy L. Pyle of Midland, TX, Keri A. Riggs Smith (Joe) of Chandler, AZ; and brother Walter Stephen Riggs of Tucson, AZ. Nephews Joshua Riggs of Tucson, AZ, Kyle and Ryan Slouha of Tucson, AZ, Jackson and Baron Smith of Chandler, AZ, and niece Peyton L. Clay (Zeke) of Midland, TX.
The family will hold a private service.