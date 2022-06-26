Kenneth Robert Williams of Green Valley, Arizona, left this world to join his Heavenly family after a three-year battle with lung cancer and COPD.
He was born in Scranton, Pa., to Kenneth Williams and Cynthia Morgan. Ken was employed by Caterpillar Corp., where he worked in Belgium, Mexico, Ohio and Illinois.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Janet Jean Williams; stepson Nick Berens; children Karla McCoy, Brad (Deb) and Bruce; and by his first wife, Betty Fisher. Also, his brother Donald (Sue), and sisters Shirley, Elaine and Ruth.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Fred; and stepdaughters Leah and Rachel Berens.
Ken wrote two Christian songs which have been sung at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He has written three books, “Quite a Trip,” “Quite an Adventure” and “Quite a Journey.” Also, a beautiful poem:
WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
When the sun goes down
And we put ourselves to rest
No matter how hard we may have tried
We can be assured, that Jesus’s plan is best
High in the mountains far above
A glimpse of his glory we can see
And I know that someday
That’s exactly where I’ll want to be
There is no corner here on Earth
That can even begin to compare
With the satisfaction of knowing
That Jesus is always there
So when we feel burdened
It is always a comfort to know
That sometime in the future
Jesus himself will show
For the past six months he was seen by a wonderful group of caregivers from Heartland Hospice. Thank you. He will be missed.
