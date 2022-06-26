KENNETH ROBERT WILLIAMS

 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Feb. 9, 1934 — June 17, 2022

Kenneth Robert Williams of Green Valley, Arizona, left this world to join his Heavenly family after a three-year battle with lung cancer and COPD.

He was born in Scranton, Pa., to Kenneth Williams and Cynthia Morgan. Ken was employed by Caterpillar Corp., where he worked in Belgium, Mexico, Ohio and Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Janet Jean Williams; stepson Nick Berens; children Karla McCoy, Brad (Deb) and Bruce; and by his first wife, Betty Fisher. Also, his brother Donald (Sue), and sisters Shirley, Elaine and Ruth.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Fred; and stepdaughters Leah and Rachel Berens.

Ken wrote two Christian songs which have been sung at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He has written three books, “Quite a Trip,” “Quite an Adventure” and “Quite a Journey.” Also, a beautiful poem:

WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN

When the sun goes down

And we put ourselves to rest

No matter how hard we may have tried

We can be assured, that Jesus’s plan is best

High in the mountains far above

A glimpse of his glory we can see

And I know that someday

That’s exactly where I’ll want to be

There is no corner here on Earth

That can even begin to compare

With the satisfaction of knowing

That Jesus is always there

So when we feel burdened

It is always a comfort to know

That sometime in the future

Jesus himself will show

For the past six months he was seen by a wonderful group of caregivers from Heartland Hospice. Thank you. He will be missed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?