Kenneth Kraft
Kenneth Arthur Kraft, 87, departed his earthly physical shell on September 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona to enter eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. No doubt he is running and jumping the streets of Heaven, no longer shackled by his short leg.
Ken was born in San Jose, CA to Arthur and Linda Kraft, on June 23, 1933. His fondest boyhood memories were spending time on the various duck clubs his dad served as caretaker. Ken loved his dogs, playing and working, and the precious times he spent with his dad.
Ken met his future wife, Pat, at the Fremont Bowl in 1961 and married on June 30, 1963. Bowling was a huge part of Ken’s life for roughly 25 years. He was a career 200 bowler; almost good enough to become a pro.
Ken worked in the car business for many years in dealerships and then as the head of his own company. His love of cars was lifelong and he put in many hours behind the wheel of cars, trucks and motorhomes. He estimated once he probably had fifty cars in his life including a Toyota Supra which became his first car with a cell phone – the old big brick in a bag kind, mounted in the center console.
Ken’s other passions included his beloved 49’ers and the uncanny luck of attending 3 Super Bowls in the 1980s. His greatest strength however was his work ethic and love for his family. As they were able Ken took the family on summer vacations not only around the country but also to Europe to pick up his BMW (at the factory in Munich!) and then to Hong Kong to visit his son serving in the Navy. One of his favorite trips was to Ireland and Scotland with Pat in his 60s, where they experienced the natural beauty as well as the Scotch distilleries!
During their 57 years together Ken and Pat lived in many homes in California (Fremont, Newark,
Modesto, Woodland, Placerville, Camino & Shingle Springs), Arizona (Green Valley and Sahuarita), and Washington (Marysville). He loved Camino the most, building multiple decks, a garage and a workshop. He enjoyed the four distinct seasons including several years of heavy snow. He always said it was a special place at a special time with the kids being able to grow up there. Ken and Pat visited Rockaway Beach, Oregon for the first time in 2003 and fell in love with it, even buying into a condo at one point that enabled them to spend 7 days there every 10 weeks throughout the year. He loved the ocean and Rockaway provided peace and a respite from everyday troubles.
Ken was committed to supporting his son’s desire to educate his children at a private Christian school built on godly values. He attended many performances and made friends over the years during his grandchildren’s time there, investing in their future in a myriad of ways.
He is greatly missed and survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat; his sons, Kirk (Patty) and Paul (Kris); and grandchildren Arianna, Dalton, Caleb, Katarina and Sarah.
As Ken wished, his ashes will be spread at Rockaway Beach, Oregon by his family in a private service. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider a donation in his name to the:
Gospel Rescue Mission, 707 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ 85705-3706; Grace Academy, 8521 67th Ave. NE, Marysville, WA 98270; USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20090-6860.