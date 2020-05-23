KENNETH JAMES MILLER

Kenneth James “Ken” Miller passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona, with his wife at his side. He was 89 years old.
Ken was born April 12, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of Charles and Margaret (Smith) Miller. He spent the bulk of his working career in Pittsburgh, where he was a life member of the Asbestos Workers of America, Local #2. He was a veteran, having served in the Army for three years.
Ken married Kay Harris Wolf on July 30, 1972. Following his retirement, he and Kay relocated to Green Valley. He was very active in his community association and was known for his generosity, kindness, great sense of humor, larger than life laugh, and being quick to offer visitors a “toddy.”
Ken is survived by his wife Kay, his daughters Kim (Jim) Kalkowski of Bozeman, Montana, Debra Miller of Phoenix, and Kimberly Wolf of Russell’s Point, Ohio; grandchildren Melissa Kalkowski, Danielle and Hunter Wolf; and great-grandson Messiah Wolf.
A celebration of his life has been scheduled at the Esperanza Estates Ramada, 763 Calle del Ensalmo, at 4 p.m. on June 12. Memorials to Ken may be made to American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley.