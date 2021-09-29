If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kenneth Hofstede of Green Valley passed away on 9-25-2021 at the age of 66 after courageously living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, four nearly five years.
He was surrounded by his loving wife Nancy of 23 yrs and his stepson Michael Iuzzolino.
Ken led a life of magic and music and humor, ready to talk to and help anyone whether he knew them or not. He and Nancy were fated to be together. They began dating after their 10-year High School reunion, lost each other for a decade and a half but got married 15 years later — after re-connecting at their 25-year high school reunion. After all, Ken was unforgettable with his magic smile, direct words and general kindness. For Ken, the cup was always half full and every day was a great one … until the last few months.
Ken Hofstede packed a lot of living in his 66 years, worked in several different industries, was a proud member of the Teamsters union, a committed humanitarian and in his own words declared his life “a great one.”
Ken and Nancy moved to Green Valley from Winfield, IL in 1998 and he reinvented his work life one last time as a Table Games Dealer and Supervisor at the Desert Diamond until his health began failing.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, stepson Michael Iuzzolino, Dan Hofstede (Jessica), David Hofstede (Jennifer) and 4 grandkids. His sense of humor and love of life will be missed by all those who knew him.
There will be no service as Ken, a practical humanist, donated his body to Science to help those in the future.