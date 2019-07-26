Ken Oberstaller, 88, passed away at home on July 20, 2019, with his beloved wife Sue and faithful canine companion Peanut at his side. He had been struggling with pulmonary fibrosis for several months. Those who knew Ken called him a "true light on this planet'' because of his sweet personality, his ready smile, and his devotion to family and friends. Ken fought valiantly for many months with his illness, but never burdened those he loved with the severity of his discomfort. When asked "How are you doing?" his answer was always the same – "Fantastic!"
Ken would tell you that the best times in his life were coaching his kids' sports and his four years in the Navy from 1948-1952, some of which were spent in Korea. In 2014, Ken, accompanied by Sue, was among a group of veterans who were invited to Korea for recognition by the Korean government.
Ken lost his first wife, Jan, to cancer after 54 years of marriage, and they had raised a family of three children. Ken is survived by daughter Kim (Rick), and sons Scott (Nancy) and Kevin (Stacy), his six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
Ken married Sue Edwards in 2011 after having met her in 2009 through mutual friends in Green Valley. Although they lived in different states at the time that serendipitous encounter changed both their lives. They have resided at La Posada since 2017.
A celebration of life will be held on August 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the La Posada Recreation Center.
Everyone is welcome to come and share their memories and stories about Ken. Refreshments will be served.