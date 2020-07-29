1927 to 2020
Lillian Irene Kelly Miller Lorrain was born 1927 in Dahlgren, lllinois. She was known by loved ones and friends as “Kelly.” She passed away on July 23, 2020 in her home at the age of 92.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, James (Jim) A. Lorrain of Green Valley, with whom she was able to dance and travel the world.
Kelly is survived by three children: Lynda Kay Schneider and her husband, Perry, of Albuquerque, NM; Michael Lee Miller and his wife, Karen, of Rockwood, IL.; and Robert Rolin Miller and his wife, Beth, of Afton, Oklahoma. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
At a young age, she was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Harry Gordon Miller, and later her grandson, Harry Gordon Miller, son of Michael and Karen Miller. Also, she was preceded by her brother Dewey Kelly and husbands Ken Pratt and Herman Burkett.
She was a supportive mother and wife, a small business owner, creative and talented in piano, sewing and jewelry making. She was the first registered female Landman in the American Association of Petroleum Landmen (AAPL).
Kelly was kind and generous and sometimes a little sassy. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed, but her spirit will carry on in her children and grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.