Kaye Kimla of Green Valley passed away on September 20th. She was born in West Bend, Wisconsin to the late Thomas and Hazel Kimla. Kaye graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a degree in education. She taught elementary school prior to moving to Green Valley where she pursued a career as a successful real estate salesperson for over 20 years.
Kaye is survived by her brother Robert (Dotty), sister Linda, Sister-in-law Nancy and special friend Kirk Hill and was predeceased in death by two brothers Richard and Mark, brother-in-law Lawrence.