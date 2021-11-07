If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kathleen “Kay” Sharer, 80, died on October 29, 2021.
Kay is survived by her daughters Julie Sharer-Price and Allison Sharer, and her son-in-law George Price. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Skip” Sharer, and her sister, Nancy (Allison) Codner.
Kay was born March 13, 1941 in Michigan to William and Dorothy Allison. As a child, her family moved to Ohio where she graduated from Groveport High School in 1959. She married Skip in 1963 and lived in Groveport, where Kay worked at the Post Office.
Kay and Skip retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2001, where both served on the HOA board and participated in a euchre club. In 2013, they celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Solano Recreation Center with family and their many GV friends. After Skip’s passing, Kay moved near family in Colorado.
Kay will be remembered for her sense of humor and absurd luck with cards. She was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone