Kay Falke, born on June 3, 1934, in La Crosse, WI, age 85, passed peacefully at Providence Alaska Medical Center, surrounded by family on Jan. 10, 2020. Kay was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Kay met his wife, Julia, in Anchorage, Alaska, and they had six children together. Kay served in the Air Force and received many accommodations during his time serving. After leaving the military, he worked for the FAA as an air traffic controller before retiring with his wife in Green Valley, AZ.
Kay was skilled at wood and leatherwork. He was a great storyteller, especially after a Manhattan (or two). Kay also enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, hiking, and golfing. He was even brave enough to take all five daughters out fishing by himself!
Kay is predeceased by his loving wife, Julia Falke, who passed in June 2007. He is survived by his six children, Virginia Moring, Kurt Falke, Karen Falke, Julianna Falke, Kristen Falke and Eva Falke, and an overwhelming number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by Eileen Fanning, who also loved him dearly and thought he was a remarkable man.