KATHRYN J. SCHADE

Kathryn J. (Jan) Schade, was born in Blackwell, OK, on Dec. 14, 1937, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday evening on Oct. 12, 2021, the result of a serious heart condition. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen and Thomas Goff, and her husband of 54 years, Ronald P. Schade.
She is survived by two brothers, Tim (Mary Lou) and Lonnie (Deb) Goff; two sons, Mark and Scott Schade; two grandchildren; several nephews and nieces; and one grandniece.
Jan was the secretary to the supervisor of the Warren, Michigan, school district. In retirement she and Ron moved to Green Valley about 28 years ago. She became captain of the Haven Ladies Golf League, a game she loved, was a five-year member of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, became president of the Elks Lodge 2592 Ladies Auxiliary, and in 2011 was elected Auxiliary Member of the Year.
She was a caregiver to many in the area, a special friend and confidant. Jan, as a non-golfer, was openly accepted to participate with the ladies social activity following the American Legion Post #66 Monday golf league.
Jan, a strong and independent Irish lady, was ecstatically happy to finally be in her own wonderful apartment at The Peaks among her own belongings.