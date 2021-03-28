Kathryn Anne Priehs, age 76, of Pewamo, formerly of Green Valley, AZ, passed away March 23, 2021 in Carson City. She was born April 29, 1944 in Malden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph and Phyllis (Duval) Levesque.
Kathryn was great at quilting, sewing and crafting. She enjoyed reading and playing cards and loved her family. She was president of the Green Valley Quilt Guild for 2 years. She was also an Alto in the singing group Sweet Adelines. She was a Den Mother for her son's boy scout group. She was a 4-H leader for the Portland-Do-Sewers
Kathryn is survived by her children, Charles Raymond and (Jackie) Wetherbee of Tucson, AZ; Eileen (Salvatore) Buffa of Pewamo; Allen Wetherbee of Sahuarita, AZ and Christopher and (Jill) Wetherbee of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Cassondra Wetherbee, Derek (Suzy) Lee Jr., Darcha (John) Shattuck, Dustin (Jen) Lee, Darrell (Kattie) Butt II, Philip Wetherbee, Joanna Wetherbee and Benson Wetherbee; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; brothers, Daniel Levesque of Tucson, AZ and Edward “Jim” Levesque of Tucson, AZ; sister, Margaret (Jim) Rymkos of Florida; husband Jerry Priehs and special friends Ronna Shane and Susie Smith. Sister in Christ, Best friends for 50-plus years George and Beatrice Hesley. George went to be with the Lord April 1, 2019 and was there to welcome Kathryn as she entered those pearly gates of heaven. Beatrice, the always loyal and compassionate friend, remained a constant source of Godly wisdom and comfort until the end. Always encouraging and consoling her with God's Grace, Mercy and Love. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special Thank you to Just Like Home-Adult Day Center. Tracy and Danielle brought so much joy to her life.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Sherry Jones will be held Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. at Palo Baptist Church, 4455 South St. Fenwick, MI. Services will also be streamed live on her daughter's Facebook page @ Eileen Wetherbee-Buffa. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com