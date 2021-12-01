If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kathleen M. (Szolomajer) Suprenant, 85, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on November 22 at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. She and her husband of 63 years, Robert A. Suprenant, were longtime Rhode Island residents, and retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2003. Born in Trenton, NJ, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and the late Catherine T. (Dickmann) Szolomajer.
She was a graduate of Cathedral High in Trenton, and attended Trenton Community College. In Rhode Island, while raising a family with Bob, she had a 20 year career in retail as a buyer and manager for Jordan Marsh Stores. She served for six years on the West Greenwich Town Council, was a volunteer at Make-a-Wish Foundation of RI and the Saint Elizabeth Home in EG, and for a time, taught CCD for 5th graders at SS. John & Paul Church in Coventry.
She is survived by her husband Robert A. Suprenant, her daughter Debra Rosche' of North Kingstown, RI, and two grandchildren Gregory S. Rosche' II and Robert L. Rosche'. Kathleen’s funeral service will take place at Swan Point Cemetery’s Historic Chapel, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI on Saturday, December 4th at 12:30 p.m. A reception will take place in the collation room following the service.
Should friends desire, donations in her memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation: Mass. & RI, 20 Hemingway Drive, East Providence, RI 02915, ww.massri.wish.org. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone