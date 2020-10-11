KATHLEEN DODSON

Kathleen Lois (Roller) Dodson was born August 27, 1924 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and died of natural causes at her daughter’s home in Tucson on Oct. 5, 2020 at the age of 96.
Kathleen graduated as a registered nurse from the University of Michigan Cadet Nurse Corp program in 1946. She met her husband of 57 years, Dr. Albertus F. (Bud) Dodson, when she was head nurse in pediatrics at the University of Michigan and he was a pediatric intern. Following her marriage in 1952, Kathleen no longer worked as “it wasn’t done that way back then,” and she devoted herself to raising her children and volunteering for innumerable causes in Brainerd, Minnesota from 1956 through 1980, in Sierra Vista where she resided from 1980 through 1984, and ultimately in Green Valley.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Benjamin Albertus Dodson of FairPlay, Colorado; her daughter, Marianne Dodson Hayden of Tucson; and her grandson, Joshua Dodson Hayden of Tucson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albertus Frederick Dodson in 2009; her eldest son Frederick Porter Dodson in 2013; and two daughters in infancy.