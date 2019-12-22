Kathleen Behrens Speidel

Kathy was born July 3, 1950 in Kansas City, MO and passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with her husband, Fred Speidel.
Kathy, a retired accountant, moved to Green Valley in 2004 with her late husband Jerry Behrens, who died in 2010.
After Jerry’s death, Kathy became more involved in her home owners association, the American Legion women’s auxiliary and GVR’s volunteer and newcomers groups.
She loved golf and maintained a membership at Desert Hills Golf Club and more recently became a member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
Kathy loved to travel and with her sister Jeanne, a regular winter visitor, was able to visit six of the seven continents, including India this past March. When she married Fred, the traveling continued.
Kathy had nine siblings and is survived by three sisters and four brothers, who reside primarily in the Kansas City area. She also leaves her stepson Nevin (Deanna) Behrens, her grandsons Shaun (Christy) Behrens and Eric Behrens and three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Maddox and Chase Behrens.