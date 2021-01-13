KATHERINE IRENE COOPER

Katherine Cooper, age 93, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve in the ICU, Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, succumbing to COVID-19. She will be remembered for her beautiful red and pink outfits, and for her sparkling personality, wit and charm.
Born in Balta, ND, she graduated from Balta High School in 1945, working in her parents’ general grocery store until the family moved to Seattle. Kathy worked nights at A&P while attending Seattle University, graduating in four years with a B.S. During college Kathy designed and made all the gowns for the R.O.T.C. and Homecoming Balls. After graduation and a job at a Seattle fashion house, she reconsidered her decision to work in fashion, going back to Seattle U. to obtain a teaching certification. Employed by the Seattle School District for 32 years, she taught at Whitman Junior High/Middle School in the Home Economics Department; she was the department head for many years.
Kathy married Edward Cooper in 1969. When she retired in 1992 they moved to Green Valley; she took up golf, water aerobics and line dancing, and became involved with the Red Hat group, line dancing at care centers in the area. After Ed passed away in 2015, she was often observed saying the rosary on her daily two-mile walks. Though her walks gradually decreased in length, she stayed active and engaged. Her dog Sandy, with her in later years, is now in Seattle with one of her nieces. Kathy is survived by many nieces and nephews, who have happy memories of special times spent with her, including the pizza parties she hosted.
Memorial services are planned in Green Valley and Seattle but are delayed until the COVID crisis has passed. Special thanks to Brenda Lopez, to Homewatch Caregivers, and to the ER and ICU medical staff at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, who cared for Kathy.