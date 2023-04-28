Katherene Estelle Oty

Katherene Estelle (Stallings) Oty passed away on April 14, 2023.
Kathy was born in Vinson, Oklahoma on August 24th, 1937 and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma and taught elementary school before meeting and marrying the love of her life, John Oty, in 1963. Kathy and John raised two children while living in Colorado and Texas. They built a cabin in the Colorado mountains and enjoyed spending time there with close friends and family. She found yet more friends when she and John moved to Green Valley and La Posada in Arizona.
Though Kathy’s health was not good over the last few years, she maintained her love for her family and friends and her sense of humor. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends, sewing, playing cards, her PEO activities, participating in Bible study, playing golf, and doing her counted cross-stitch.
Kathy is survived by her husband John, her daughter Karla, her son Craig, grandchildren Caron, Lauren and Heath, and siblings Esma and Harry. Her family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of their choice.
