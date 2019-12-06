Karen H. Dopke, 85, of Traverse City, Michigan passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born on Dec. 22, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Elmer and Delta Hagstrom. She was married to Robert W. Dopke on Jan. 2, 1960. Her early years were spent in East Grand Rapids.
Karen was many things to many people ... wife, mother, grandma, friend, and neighbor. She was full of vim and vigor and lived her life her way. Those who knew her loved her smile, spunk, and sparkle. Despite challenges and losses in her life, including the loss of two children, Karen continued to maintain a positive outlook. She continued to keep her sense of humor and dry wit.
Friendships were important to her and she treasured each one. Several were lifelong friends, some date all the way back to elementary school.
Karen and Bob enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home. Her smile and warm heart will be missed.
Karen is survived by her daughter Lisa Dopke-LaCourse, son-in-Law Pete LaCourse; son-in-Law Steve (Nina) Merten; grandchildren Soren, Logan, Landon LaCourse, Christopher and Cassidy Merten; her beloved cat Smokey and many other loving family and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Dopke in 2017, daughter Robin Dopke-Merten in 1994, and her son John H. Dopke in 2013.
A memorial service for Karen will take place at 2 pm on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the First Congregational Church Chapel, Traverse City. Visitation will begin one hour prior and last until the time of service. Rev. Dr. Gary Hogue will officiate.
At Karen's request a celebration of life will be held at the T.C. Elks Club in the spring. Karen and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.