Karen Ann Trestain peacefully passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 at The Center at Tucson Hospice in Arizona after experiencing a long bout of COPD and then previously undiagnosed lung cancer, discovered after breaking her femur.
She was born in Ishpeming, Michigan on Oct. 15, 1938 to Ero and Ellen Luostari who have preceded her in death along with an older brother Kenneth and a younger sister Kay. Both she and her husband, Arthur Richard Trestain (Rick), graduated with the same high school class at Ishpeming in 1956 and Northern Michigan University in 1960. She graduated with honors at both schools and taught elementary students in Muskegon, Michigan for a few years, before starting her own family. Supporting her husband's career were moves to South Haven and Portage, Michigan. Extremely interested in education, she was proud when her sons David and Douglas continued their education and graduated from Michigan Technological University and Michigan State University respectively.
Retirement brought a move to Green Valley Arizona in 1997 and with her husband of 60 years last July, looked forward to the prospect of exploring the western half of the USA with him. She was the "navigator" and with a AAA guide book in hand, let us know of things of interest along the way on many trips. Many National Parks, museums, caves and places of historical significance were visited during the decades of good health. As she said, "why do people think they have to go elsewhere in the world when there is so much to experience in the US and Canada?" She loved talking with neighbors and newfound friends about their lives and experiences.
Karen enjoyed the lives of her daughter-in-law Eileen, the wife of David, and her granddaughters Patricia and Carolina, with interest and affection. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing "fun" bridge with the "girls." Karen will be missed by her family and her friends.
We want to thank everyone involved for the care she was given at St. Mary's Hospital and at The Center at Tucson Hospice before she left us, and we're glad for the last two days Rick got to spend with her at hospice. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the family did not want to put anyone in jeopardy and will not hold services or a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to a cancer fund of your choice and hope that at a time of your choosing, you might "raise a glass" in your remembrance of a good time had with Karen.
Arrangements by Neptune Society.