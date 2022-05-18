JULIE RATLEY

Julie Ann Ratley passed away — leaving this earth on May 4, 2022.
She was born to Joan and Duane Myers on July 13, 1954. She married the love of her life Jim “Jimbo,” and together, they created an amazing life, full of laughter and love. She was a proud mother of her 3 children — Wayne, Cindy and Abby, and relished in her role as “Granny Juls” and “JuJu” to the 4 grandchildren. She loved her family fiercely and was known to call, encourage and support everyone with whatever they were going through. She brought the best out of everyone.
She attended De Queen High School in De Queen, Arkansas. She graduated as the Salutatorian, was a National Honor Society student, Girls State delegate, a Varsity Cheerleader and voted Best Personality.
In her first 20 years of adult life, she was a proud military wife married to a military pilot and traveled the world while at the same time raising a Hemophilia child.
After that, she settled down with her family in the Northwest and worked hard at her profession, starting as a Legal Assistant, then a Judge’s Assistant and finally retiring after 17 years working as a Superior Court Judicial Assistant.
Despite the challenges her body endured over the last years, she battled cancer with bravery and optimism. She left this world in the arms of her faithful husband and daughter-in-law and went home to be with her Heavenly Father, at the early age of 67.
