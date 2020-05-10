JULIA (JULIE) ANN KREITZMAN

Jan 19, 1936 to April 17, 2020
Julie has gone to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. Julie was born in South Bend, Indiana to Frances and Clarence (Hi) Harris in her home. Both parents are deceased along with her brother, Joe.
Music was her way of life, even into her senior years. At the age of 7 she started piano lessons and continued taking them until she graduated from college. She also took voice lessons in high school and had the lead in several musicals at John Adams High School where she and Joe, her husband-to-be, both attended. She earned a Bachelor of Music Degree at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana where she majored in voice and minored in piano. She was the choir director for Alpha Chi sorority, a member of the University choir and also had a radio program on the campus, singing old popular favorites. Professors wanted her to continue studying music, but Julie loved children and was intent on teaching in the elementary grades. She was hired to teach at Navarre School where she taught students from first grade through ninth.
The next summer she attended Indiana University to continue her studies, but ended up with a MRS Degree instead when she and Joe renewed their acquaintance while both were working on their masters degrees. They were married in South Bend, IN on Dec. 19, 1959. Joe was coaching basketball in Walkerton, IN and Julie started an elementary music program there also. In 1960 they moved back to South Bend, where Joe worked at First Bank.
Julie stayed home while having and raising four sons, Doug, Tim, Scott, and Mark. She stayed home until Mark was a Senior. She taught piano and voice in her home and later became a substitute for the South Bend School system for several years and then took classes at Indiana University, South Bend to renew her teaching license and became a music teacher a Coquillard School. She was also the choir Director at Community Congregational Church and later the organist and choir Director there. She played at other churches when they left Community.
In 1997 after both had retired, they rented in Green Valley, AZ, never thinking that they would drive back to the Midwest to sell their home and move to Arizona permanently. Their new house was completed in 1998. Julie accompanied the praise singing at Evangelical Free Church where they are members and was a volunteer at Casa de Esperanza for the adult day care center.
They are survived by 4 sons, Doug, Tim, Scott, and Mark, 5 grandchildren, Alex, Joel, Johnny, Christopher, and Connor, and two daughter-in-laws, Shara (a native of Thailand) and Alyson. A memorial service was held at the EFC Church on May 1, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Evangelical Free Church or the Salvation Army.