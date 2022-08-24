JULIA HARMS

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

September 18, 1926 to August 8. 2022

Julia (Judy) Hamilton Harms, of Green Valley, AZ was born in Shanghai, China to Julia F. Hamilton, the daughter of a prominent Seattle, WA family who was teaching at an English school, and Maxwell M. Hamilton, a representative of the U.S. State Department. Judy's childhood years were filled with international experiences from China to Alexandria, VA where her father was stationed through the Second World War and then Helsinki, Finland where he served as U.S. Ambassador from 1945-1947.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?