JULIA HARMS

Julia (Judy) Hamilton Harms, of Green Valley, AZ was born in Shanghai, China to Julia F. Hamilton, the daughter of a prominent Seattle, WA family who was teaching at an English school, and Maxwell M. Hamilton, a representative of the U.S. State Department. Judy's childhood years were filled with international experiences from China to Alexandria, VA where her father was stationed through the Second World War and then Helsinki, Finland where he served as U.S. Ambassador from 1945-1947.
In 1947 Judy chose to build on her love of animals to attend Oregon State University studying animal husbandry. It was there that she met Charles "Chub" Church, a young Marine just back from the war. They were married in 1948 and moved to Roseburg, OR where they lived for the next three decades. During this time Judy raised four children while learning the skills, joys and challenges of ranch life including raising sheep. In addition to her own children Judy welcomed numerous foster children raising them as her own.
Following her divorce in 1979, Judy moved to Sunriver, OR. In 1981 she met and married Vernon Harms, an ordained minister who served in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary (Col. Ret.) as chief of chaplains and flight instructor with the Civil Air Patrol. In 1998 they moved to Green Valley, AZ where they became active members of the Evangelical Free Church. They enjoyed travel and among their many joys were the numerous cruises that took them around the world visiting all seven continents.
Throughout her life Judy lived her faith by serving God and those in need. She had a generous spirit which she demonstrated through her philanthropy to many churches, colleges, charities and individuals in need. She was always curious and interested in those she encountered whether they were a high ranking dignitary, a lumber mill operator or new friend at La Posada senior living. Judy enriched the lives of all she met and has left our world a better place.
She is survived by her husband Vernon P. Harms; her four children Marian Penny (Dale), Stevan Church, Tracy Arnn and Thomas Church; three stepsons Victor Harms (Natalie), Joseph Harms (Chris) and Byron Harms; four grandchildren David Penny (Monica), Alexander Penny (CC), Christopher Church, Alexandra Church; and Judy and Vern's numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At Judy's request there will be only a brief memorial service at La Posada Center Stage on August 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. Because of Judy's lifelong commitment to invest in young lives, she was asked to serve on La Posada's Scholarship Committee for several years. Donations in her memory may be made to Posada Life Foundation/Scholarship Fund; 350 E Morningside Rd, Green Valley,AZ 85614.
