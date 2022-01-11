If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Julia “Judy” Snipes of Green Valley, AZ passed away Dec. 9, 2021 of natural causes at The Villas of Green Valley at the age of 90.
Born April 5, 1931 to Agnes and Joseph Collins of Lubec, ME, “The most eastern point of the US,” as she loved to tell everyone.
She met her future husband Nolan Snipes, a coast guardsman (USCG) stationed at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. After Julia graduated from Lubec HS in 1950 she and Nolan were married in Morehead City, NC where Nolan had been transferred to Cape Lookout Lighthouse on the Outer Banks of NC.
Julia and Nolan had two children, both born in VA before being re-stationed as Lighthouse Keeper at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse for 18 months. After Nolan transferred services to the Air Force the family enjoyed time stationed in Georgia, England, Washington and finally California.
Julia worked at Security Pacific Bank in Lompoc, CA for many years. After retiring from the bank, she moved to Lake Havasu, Bishop, Reno and then Menlo Park before her final retirement, and then joined her daughter and son-in-law In Green Valley.
Julia loved living at the Peaks of Santa Rita for 10 years where she made many special friends. She joined the Red Hat Society, participated in the Wii bowling team and loved to ride the exercise bike in the gym everyday.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Judy Snipes Ellington and son-in-law Stephen Scott Ellington of Green Valley, her sister Mary Jane Basley of Presque Isle, ME, nephews and nieces from Maine and North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her son, Nolan M Snipes, Jr of Santa Maria, CA (2019), her former husband Nolan M Snipes, Sr of Lompoc, CA (1987), her brother Kenneth Freeman Collins USCG WWII (1945) and nephew Kenneth Freeman Collins, Jr (1992).
The family would like to thank her community of friends and staff at the Peaks for always helping her maintain her sense of independence, Friends in Deed for providing transportation to Dr appointments, SunTran for shopping transportation. Special thanks to the staff at the Villas of Green Valley Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for her care and support.
No funeral services as requested. Final arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.
