Julia C Mohr

Julia C. Mohr

Julia Mohr passed peacefully on November 11th at La Posada Assisted Living in Green Valley. She was born on March 14, 1932, in Portland, Maine, and enjoyed growing up near the ocean. She met Douglas Mohr, who was stationed at Fort Williams National Guard. They married in 1953 and moved to Detroit. She found it fulfilling to raise 3 boys (in Farmington, MI and then IL and western MI), and was involved in church, music, dancing, socializing, cooking and volunteering. She was known as a very good communicator and provided sound guidance for family and friends.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Doug (Dec. 10, 2020). She is survived by her three sons, Gary (Saugatuck/Douglas, MI), Dan (GV, AZ & Durango, CO) and Glenn (Suwanee, GA) (and their wives Kathy, Margie, and Lynne, respectively); three granddaughters (Marion D’Anna-Myrtle Beach, Sydney Mohr-Oklahoma City, and Grace Mohr-Atlanta) and two great grandsons (Roman & Austin D’Anna-Myrtle Beach).

