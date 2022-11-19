Julia C. Mohr

Julia Mohr passed peacefully on November 11th at La Posada Assisted Living in Green Valley. She was born on March 14, 1932, in Portland, Maine, and enjoyed growing up near the ocean. She met Douglas Mohr, who was stationed at Fort Williams National Guard. They married in 1953 and moved to Detroit. She found it fulfilling to raise 3 boys (in Farmington, MI and then IL and western MI), and was involved in church, music, dancing, socializing, cooking and volunteering. She was known as a very good communicator and provided sound guidance for family and friends.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Doug (Dec. 10, 2020). She is survived by her three sons, Gary (Saugatuck/Douglas, MI), Dan (GV, AZ & Durango, CO) and Glenn (Suwanee, GA) (and their wives Kathy, Margie, and Lynne, respectively); three granddaughters (Marion D’Anna-Myrtle Beach, Sydney Mohr-Oklahoma City, and Grace Mohr-Atlanta) and two great grandsons (Roman & Austin D’Anna-Myrtle Beach).
Julie and Doug were members of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in GV and St. Francis De Sales in Muskegon, MI (including the Cursillo, Eucharistic Ministry and Bible studies). After Doug retired from GTE in 1992, they moved from Michigan to GV. They enjoyed GVR activities (e.g., walking the pool, dances, movies), the Elks, traveling and being with family and friends. They had a positive, loving 67-year marriage and did everything as a couple together. In 2012, they moved to La Posada Independent Living and thrived as continuum residents.
Julie will be buried at GV Cemetery with her husband. A memorial mass is planned for both Julie and Doug on Monday, December 19th, from 10-11AM at Our Lady of the Valley, that is open to family and friends.
Please make any donations in their names to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or https://alzfdn.org.
