Judy K. Ludwig

Judy was born, with an agenda, on October 13, 1941, in Des Moines, IA, to Edwin and Pauline Waddell. After a battle with Parkinson’s, and related complications, the battle has concluded with both Judy and the disease declaring a truce on November 8, 2022. Her illness did not define her. Her strength and courage did.

She grew up on a farm in Iowa. Her dad taught her to ride horses at the age of 3. She graduated from Johnston High School. Her career took her from Iowa, to Wisconsin, to West Virginia and Kansas, where she retired. She was hard-working, and career-driven, working in the life insurance industry.

