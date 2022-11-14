Judy K. Ludwig

Judy was born, with an agenda, on October 13, 1941, in Des Moines, IA, to Edwin and Pauline Waddell. After a battle with Parkinson’s, and related complications, the battle has concluded with both Judy and the disease declaring a truce on November 8, 2022. Her illness did not define her. Her strength and courage did.
She grew up on a farm in Iowa. Her dad taught her to ride horses at the age of 3. She graduated from Johnston High School. Her career took her from Iowa, to Wisconsin, to West Virginia and Kansas, where she retired. She was hard-working, and career-driven, working in the life insurance industry.
Her adventures in life included barrel racing horses, drag racing, skydiving, a charter member of Women on Snow (WI snowmobile club). She had a mind of her own and could ignite like a stick of dynamite.
In 2010, she moved with her best friend Moe and her little dog JoJo to their paradise in Arizona, where you don’t have to shovel sunshine. They are members of American Legion Madera Post #131, where she was a volunteer with the Ladies Auxiliary. Through thick and thin, they were always by each other’s side.
Preceded in death by her husband Jerry Ludwig in 2002.
Survived by her companion Gerald “Moe” Donnelly, and her three daughters Tammy (Ken) Welch, Stacey Lowry, Andrea Ludwig, step-children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to Herbert, Sylvia, and Candy from Sugars Assisted Living, Maureen with Hospice Family Care and Linda from Bayada.
Everything that love could do was done.
In Judy’s honor please pick up a book, listen to music, or create something marvelous.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley, AZ on Friday, November 18th, 12:30 pm.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone