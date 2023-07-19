Judith “Judy” Uphoff, 74, former Director of Corrections for the State of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 11, 1948, Judy was the eldest daughter of W.L. “Larry” and Margaret Eileen Uphoff of Cheyenne.
She attended St. Mary’s Schools in Cheyenne, where she was active in sports, band and many other activities. She graduated from St. Mary’s High in 1967, and graduated from Marymount College in Salina, Kansas, in 1971.
Judy returned to Cheyenne and in 1973, began her corrections career as a parole officer. She went on to become the warden of the Wyoming Women’s Facility in Lusk, Wyoming. Judy was appointed as the first Director of Corrections by Gov. Mike Sullivan in July 1991. She served in this State Cabinet position under two more governors, Gov. Jim Geringer and Gov. Dave Freudenthal. Judy retired in 2003, after 30 years of service to the State of Wyoming.
Always a lover of animals, after retirement Judy volunteered as the director of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter; what she affectionately called “the dog jail.”
Judy moved to Tubac, Arizona, in 2010. She enjoyed playing golf, watching the birds from her back porch and spending time with her wide circle of friends.
In May, she moved to Silver Springs in Green Valley, Arizona, where she made new friends and tried new things like walker Zumba and her favorite — chair boxing.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Uphoff of Tucson, and Jeanne Anderson (Peter) of Tetonia, Idaho; beloved aunt Marge Rambo of Sweeney, Texas; her longtime companion Nancy Dawson of Tubac; and innumerable other friends.
Donations may be made in Judy’s name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Plans for Judy’s memorial/Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
