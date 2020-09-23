March 17, 1943 to September 5, 2020
Judith McChesney Wiedenman passed away after losing her battle with Alzheimer’s on Sept. 5, 2020 in Issaquah, WA. Her family was close by.
Judi was born on March 17, 1943 in Marshall, MN to Cecil and Barbara McChesney. She married the love of her life, Gregory Wiedenman, on June 19, 1966 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage with Greg. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Judi pursued a career in nursing, obtaining degrees from the University of Utah and Gwynedd Mercy College. Judi held various positions in the nursing field and was dedicated to caring for others.
Judi had many interests, including golf, water aerobics, hiking and traveling. She especially loved time spent with family and friends. Judi was a beloved mother and grandma.
Judi is survived by her two daughters, Teri (Michael) and Kati of Seattle, WA, her son Tom (Mary) of Philadelphia, PA, her 6 grandchildren, Carli, Bryce, Haley, Taylor, Nora and Siena, her great-grandson Colton, her sister Debra (Marlo) Moon and her brother Duane (Thau) McChesney. She was preceded in death by her husband Greg, her parents Cecil and Barbara, and her brothers Dennis and Bruce.
She was truly loved by all who knew her, for her kindness, concern for others, her wonderful laugh and sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.