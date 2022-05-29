Judith Jean Andersen Poffenbarger of Sheridan Oregon, passed away May 6, 2022 after a short illness. Judith was born November 6, 1939 in Santa Ana California. She moved to Salinas, California shortly after her birth, and married Charles in 1970. They lived in Salinas with until 1985 when they moved to Pleasanton, California. They lived in Pleasanton until 2003 when they retired to Tucson, Arizona. They enjoyed living in Tucson until 2020 when they moved to Sheridan, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Ervin Poffenbarger, and their children Ronald Poffenbarger, David Poffenbarger, Debra Ramsey, Vicki Tomchik, Angela Reeves, Judy Robertson, Lisa Laylon, Eric Baggiolini, Christine Hightower, 31 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren, her sister Nancy Nichols, Cheri Nucci and brothers David Andersen, Danny Anderson. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Poffenbarger and her sisters Linda Schroeder, Jan Brown and brother William (Rusty) Atkinson.
Mom was strong willed, outspoken but also had a big heart. There was always a place at her table for anyone that wanted/needed it. Mom and Dad raised 9 kids in a small home in North Salinas. Money was scarce but we made do. Mom enjoyed cooking, travel, gardening, canasta, visiting the ocean, her pets and cuddling babies. She also enjoyed politics but could get so wound up over them she’d be yelling at the TV, but you couldn’t get her to turn it off.
Judith lived a full life filled with adventures and love. She will be missed by anyone that knew her. Rest in Peace Judith/Mom/GGMom.
