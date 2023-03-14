Obituaries

Judith Gail Andrews

Judith “Judy” Gail Andrews, 86, passed away Mar. 10, 2023 in Green Valley. Judy was born and raised in Houstonia, Missouri on the family farm. She attended Houstonia High School, graduating with a class of seven. While attending Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri she met her handsome husband, Richard Andrews on a blind date.

Judy grew up trying to keep up with three brothers on the farm and it was no wonder she was very adventurous and a daredevil. She loved camping, skiing, parasailing, zip lining and even jumping out of a plane. On her 80th birthday she and two friends went skydiving. She also loved golf and is listed in the Golfer’s Digest Acer’s Club for a hole in one. When not golfing she and Richard spent a lot of time traveling the world.

