Juanita M. Anderson

Juanita Marie Anderson, 101, passed away peacefully September 29, 2022 at La Hacienda at La Posada, in Green Valley, AZ.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1921, to Walter and Etta Probasco of Unionville, MO. Juanita graduated from Unionville High School in 1939.
While working in Rockford, IL, she met Russell L. Anderson. They were married March 4, 1944 until his death in 2008.
She was the beloved mother of two daughters: Marcia R. Williams (1945-2007), Wheaton, IL and Shelley S. (J. Jeffrey) Drew, Tomah, WI. She dearly loved her six grandchildren: Tracey (Stephen) Williams Ellis, Yellowknife, NT, Canada; T. Scott (Heather) Williams, Aurora, CO; Alison (Aaron) Spears, Florence, WI; Daniel Drew, Longmont, CO; Thomas (Stephanie) Drew, Pewaukee, WI and James (Lauren) Drew, Longmont, CO and twelve great grandchildren: Weston River, Hawke, Bowen, Evelyn, Kite, Kestrel, Avery, Alice, Jackson, Gavin, Tyson and Isaac. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Diane Anderson, Itasca, IL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Juanita was an excellent homemaker. Her happiest times were when she hosted family and friends at her house. A snowbird for 22 years, she liked taking various classes in Rockford, Green Valley and Tucson, at the DeGrazia studio. Her keen interest in genealogy and American History resulted in her creating a book tracing many generations of her family. She was a longtime volunteer Pink Lady at Rockford Memorial Hospital, school volunteer and a member of Spring Creek United Church of Christ in Rockford. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Russ, daughter Marcia and brothers Lloyd and Harold Probasco. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of La Hacienda for their years of excellent care. Many thanks to Bristol Hospice for their end-of-life care. Memorials may be made to La Posada Employee Scholarship Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements were made by the Green Valley Mortuary and Valley Presbyterian Church.
