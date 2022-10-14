Juanita M. Anderson

Juanita M. Anderson

Juanita Marie Anderson, 101, passed away peacefully September 29, 2022 at La Hacienda at La Posada, in Green Valley, AZ.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1921, to Walter and Etta Probasco of Unionville, MO. Juanita graduated from Unionville High School in 1939.

