Joyce Kay Davison died peacefully on June 16 in Green Valley, Arizona after a brief illness. She was born to Robert and June Hill on Aug.17, 1937 in LaHarpe, Illinois. After her parents were divorced, she was raised by her maternal grandparents. Due to her grandfather’s employment during the war, they moved frequently throughout Iowa and Illinois finally settling in Moline. When her grandfather died, she and her grandmother moved to Carthage, Illinois where she met her future husband. Kay married Richard Davison on June 27, 1954. Together they had three children: Kathy Bryson of Matthews, North Carolina; Wendy (Raymond) Michaelsen of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; and Jeffrey (Connie) Davison of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
After all the children were in school, she began work as a teacher aid and later as a school secretary in Morton, Illinois. Upon moving to Denver, Kay began working as department coordinator in the training center of American Television and Communications (later to become Time Warner Cable) from which she retired after 23 years. It was in December 2002 that Kay and Dick moved to Quail Creek in Sahuarita, Arizona. She had a great passion for travel. Together they were able to visit many countries in Europe, China and throughout the states. Kay had a special love for Hawaii which they visited often.
She was a committed Christian, serving as elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher, and women’s work leader in the various churches to which they belonged. She also served as district chairperson in central Illinois for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and as part of the local leadership group for the 1997 General Assembly of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) held in Denver. While in Green Valley, she became a Stephan Minister and was involved in the Ministry of Caring. She also served in leadership positions in the women’s ministries of both Valley Presbyterian Church and Presbytery de Cristo.
She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters (MaryAnn Shaw of Illinois and Barbara Fuller of Arizona), a brother (Keith Hill of Iowa), and a son-in-law (David Bryson of North Carolina).
A memorial service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Youth on Their Own in Tucson or Valley Presbyterian Church Women’s Ministry in Green Valley.
