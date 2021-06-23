Passed peacefully on June 17, 2021 in Sahuarita, AZ. She was born Jan. 26, 1931 in Chrisney, IN, to the late Victor and Alma (Lang) Jackson.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Connie (Don), Dinah (Jay), Sandy (Kevin), Joyce “Micky,” Lisa (Joey), 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, sister Glenda Held, brother Greg (Kay) Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Larry Jarvis, son Larry Jr., brothers Victor and Leland Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery, 18751 S. La Canada Dr., Sahuarita, AZ. 85629.