Joyce Hoeppner Walton took her final flight on October 7, 2022, to be with her beloved husband of 45 years, Harold “Buzz,” who passed away earlier this year.
Born in Dysart, IA, after attending college she moved to Dallas and started her 33-year career with Delta Air Lines. She and Buzz moved to Quail Creek in 1991, where she was a member of The Women of Quail Creek and served on many committees, as well as starting many social groups such as the Jetsetters, Ladies Golf 9 Holer’s and Performing Arts Guild. Her warm smile will be remembered fondly by her many friends she loved to do lunch with.
Memorial service will be November 9 at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church, Green Valley, followed by a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spastic Dysphonia or the Evangelical Free Church.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Beth Schmied, niece Melissa Kennedy and husband, Forrest; nephew Tom Schmied and wife, Jean. We would especially like to thank Green Valley Hospice and Southern Arizona Home Care for all of the care and love given to Joyce.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone