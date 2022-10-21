Joyce Hoeppner Walton

Joyce Hoeppner Walton

Joyce Hoeppner Walton took her final flight on October 7, 2022, to be with her beloved husband of 45 years, Harold “Buzz,” who passed away earlier this year.

Born in Dysart, IA, after attending college she moved to Dallas and started her 33-year career with Delta Air Lines. She and Buzz moved to Quail Creek in 1991, where she was a member of The Women of Quail Creek and served on many committees, as well as starting many social groups such as the Jetsetters, Ladies Golf 9 Holer’s and Performing Arts Guild. Her warm smile will be remembered fondly by her many friends she loved to do lunch with.

