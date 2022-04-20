JOYANNE HUGHES

Joyanne (Joy) Hughes, born in Oakland, CA on November 10th, 1939, passed away in Green Valley, AZ on April 14, 2022.
Fortunate and proud wife, mom (Greg, Robert, Kristi, Michael), stepmom (Liz), grandmother (9), great-grandmother (4), mother-in-law and friend to many. Predeceased by her eldest son in 2014.
Building her career as an administrative professional and raising her family, she was appointed Vice President of Administration for a Chicago Title subsidiary, a position she enjoyed the last 14 years of her 41 year career.
She shared a loving, supportive and thoughtful life with her darlin’ husband, Harry, for more than 42 years; and she also cherished the very special love and care of her daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Rick Hocking. Their children, Leah and Carney, had a special place in her heart.
All of the people who came in and out of her life – mostly good, some exemplary – helped to make more of her life than she ever expected. All of her life and up to her passing, she felt she received more than her share of good fortune and life’s blessings. She’ll always be in the hearts of those she loved … and that’s enough.
