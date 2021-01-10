Joseph T. Celichowski (Joe), 59, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the medical clinic in Phoenix. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. He lived his last years in Green Valley, AZ when he retired from Law enforcement.
He spent most of his life doing what he loved, hunting and fishing. He had several joyful memories and experiences that he shared with anyone who knew him. But what he loved the most was spending time with family and talking about his experience as a police officer and detective back in the state of Illinois.
Joe was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army right after high school. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. His legacy and respect for men in uniform help influenced three of his grandchildren to join the armed forces and serve this country.
He is survived by his lovely wife, three adult daughters and spouses, and eight grandchildren. His wish was for his ashes to be spread over his favorite deer stand back in Wisconsin. We will forever love Grandpa Joe and look forward to see him again in heaven.