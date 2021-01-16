Joseph Robert Wilhelm, 82, of Green Valley, AZ, died on Dec. 23, 2020 at Honor Health Hospital in Scottsdale, AZ of complications related to the COVID virus.
Joe was born in Kelly, KS on May 13,1938 to Frank and Amelia (Heinen) Wilhelm. He attended St. Bede's Catholic grade school and graduated in 1956 from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, KS. He married Anna Margaret Allen on May 15,1959 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Effingham, KS. He served a 5-year. apprenticeship at LFM in Atchison, KS, becoming a Journeyman Patternmaker in 1962. He moved the family to Creston, IA in 1965 to work for Wellman Dynamics. From there he settled in Davenport, IA and worked for various Pattern shops.
Upon retirement in 2000 he moved to Green Valley, AZ. Joe enjoyed deer and moose hunting, target shooting, golf, fishing, RV travel throughout the USA and working in his garage workshop. Joe was the go-to fix it guy for the neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann of the home; children, Frankie (Howard) Schiffman, San Diego CA; Joe Allen (Susan) Wilhelm, Castro Valley, CA; Brian (Petra) Wilhelm, Stafford, VA. Grandchildren Brittany (Patrick) Coolidge, Myrtle Beach, SC; Riana (Dominic) Polino, Ontario, NY; Dylana Wilhelm, Stafford VA; and Joe C. Wilhelm, Castro Valley, CA; one great-grandchild, Will Coolidge and his sister, Geraldine Schmelzle, Effingham, KS, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Amelia, and siblings Irvin, Valentine, Ethel, Marvin and Frank.
No services will be held. Any memorials can be made to a Cancer group of your choice.