JOSEPH MICHAEL KEMPF

1936 to 2021
Joe passed away on Feb. 15, 2021 at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. He was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. He was very proud to have served his country in the Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division based in Augsburg, Germany.
Joe was a Master Optician, owner and manager of Wilmot Optical in Tucson, Arizona for 25 years. In retirement he loved to travel and with Pat took many trips to Europe, South America, Mexico and Canada and to most of the U.S. States.
He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 60 years, son Robert, daughter-in-law Liberty, three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond and grandson Allen.
Joe has requested that there be no memorial services. Burial will be in the family plot in Tucson,Arizona had a later date. Please log on to the link below to view the complete obituary. Prayers
https//www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/Tucson-az/joseph-kempf-10059616