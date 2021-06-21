Joseph Leon, son of Manuel and Ignacia Leon, passed away June 14, 2021.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 31, 1931, and resided in Illinois and Green Valley, Arizona.
Joseph enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He performed with various musical groups such as the Mariachis and for his church, San Martin de Porres in Sahuarita.
Joseph was preceded in death by his siblings, Guadalupe Bustos, Dominga Rose Morales, Eleanor Arajo, Suzana Gonzalez, Margaret Navarro and Mary Ponce.
He is survived by his sons, Manuel (Meredith) Leon of Kenosha, Wis., and Joseph (Patricia) Leon of Algonquin, Illinois; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.