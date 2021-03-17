Joseph H. Johndrow, Jr. was born in Alton, IL on Dec.19, 1935. He died in Green Valley, AZ on March 8, 2021. A recent resident of Green Valley, he had lived in Rio Rico, AZ since 1973.
He was a graduate of the University of Arizona, and had been a member of the first graduating class of Salpointe High School in Tucson.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathryne, and their four children, Annemarie Rechlin (Chris), Christopher Johndrow (Veronica), Gregory Johndrow (Christine), Michelle Marks (Eddie). He was the grandfather of Jessica, Joseph, Jenna, Max, Lola and Eli. He was the great-grandfather of David, Lily, Ganicus and Crixus.
He had a varied career in the retail grocery industry and managed the first supermarket in Rio Rico known as Food Giant. With a career change, he became a purchasing agent with a some of the manufacturing plants in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
He was a member of the Most Holy Nativity Parish in Rio Rico and most recently of Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley, where his funeral will take place.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.